Monday, November 24, 2025 | 07:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Delhi HC grants interim relief to Musk-owned Tesla in infringement case

Delhi HC grants interim relief to Musk-owned Tesla in infringement case

Musk's Tesla had moved the Delhi High Court in May 2024 to restrain Gurugram-based Tesla Power India from using the Tesla trademark for their electric vehicles

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

| Image: Bloomberg

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed Tesla Power India not to manufacture or market electric vehicles (EVs) or use the word ‘Tesla’ until the final disposal of the Elon Musk-owned Tesla Inc’s trademark infringement suit against it. A detailed copy of the order is awaited.
 
Musk’s Tesla had moved the Delhi High Court in May 2024 to restrain Gurugram-based Tesla Power India from using the Tesla trademark for their electric vehicles. It had then told the court that Tesla Power India had even carried advertisements in newspapers announcing the move to enter the EV market.
 
In its petition, the US-based company urged the court to issue a cease-and-desist notice against the Indian Tesla as well as its counterpart Tesla Power USA in April 2022. India Tesla Power continued to advertise and market their goods using the Tesla trademark even in the US, Musk’s Tesla had argued.
 
 
Tesla Power India’s proprietor appeared before the court and gave an undertaking that they have no intention to manufacture EVs at all and that they will not market other entities’ electric vehicles under the trademark ‘Tesla Power USA’ or any other brand deceptively similar to the word ‘Tesla’. However, during the later hearings, Musk’s Tesla alleged that the Indian entity had started manufacturing e-scooters under the Tesla brand name.
 
The court then, in May last year, told Tesla India to file an affidavit disclosing the EVs that are sold by them. A single-judge bench of Justice Tejas Karia had then also asked the Gurugram-based company to put on record the names of the dealers through which these are sold, the dates of launch, sales since launch and the current stocks that are available with them.
 

More From This Section

Zypp Electric raises $25 million in Series B funding round led by Gogoro

Zypp Electric targets 100K EV Fleet, ₹1,000 cr revenue as IPO prep beginspremium

Real estate

Central Park to invest ₹2,000 cr in luxury residential project in Gurugram

sbi

SBI Ventures to launch ₹2,000 crore fund for climate-tech investmentspremium

Snowflake

Snowflake says no plans to launch R&D centre in India now

Real estate

Embassy Developments to launch 6 residential projects valued at ₹10,300 cr

Topics : Elon Musk Delhi High Court Tesla

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayExcelsoft Tech IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon