Tesla to open second India showroom in Delhi's Aerocity on Aug 11: Report

Tesla to open second India showroom in Delhi's Aerocity on Aug 11: Report

Tesla will open its second showroom in India at Delhi's Aerocity on August 11, following its Mumbai launch and Model Y debut

Tesla’s entry into the Indian market began with the opening of its first showroom in Maker Maxity Mall, located in Mumbai | Representational

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

US-based Electric vehicle giant Tesla is preparing to open its second showroom in India—this time in the national capital. After launching in Mumbai, the company has chosen Delhi’s Aerocity, a high-end commercial area near the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, for its next location. According to a report by CNBC-TV18, the new showroom is scheduled to open on August 11.
 
This move comes shortly after Tesla introduced its Model Y in India. On the same day, Tesla also activated its official India website, which initially allowed users to register interest only from Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram.

First showroom in Mumbai’s BKC

Tesla’s entry into the Indian market began with the opening of its first showroom in Maker Maxity Mall, located in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Two versions of the Model Y, imported from Tesla’s Shanghai plant, are currently being showcased there.
   
The company expects to start deliveries for the rear-wheel drive variant by the end of the third quarter. Customers opting for the long-range version can expect to receive their vehicles in the fourth quarter.

Tesla Model Y: Variants & prices

Tesla has officially introduced two variants of the Model Y in India: a rear-wheel drive (RWD) version and a long-range RWD variant.

The base RWD model is priced at ₹59.89 lakh, while the long-range version comes in at ₹67.89 lakh. Including additional costs, the on-road price of the RWD model is ₹61.07 lakh, whereas the long-range variant reaches ₹69.15 lakh.
 
Buyers of the rear-wheel-drive Model Y can choose between two battery pack sizes — 60 kWh and 75 kWh. This version features a single electric motor, delivering around 295 horsepower.
 
The 60 kWh battery offers an estimated WLTP-certified range of up to 500 km on a full charge. Meanwhile, the long-range version is expected to deliver a higher range of approximately 622 km.

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

