Thomas Cook India expects Rs 120 cr revenue boost from National Games foray

Travel company Thomas Cook India is expecting a revenue boost of about Rs 120 crore in the January-March quarter of the financial year 2024-2025 (FY25) from managing the ongoing 38th National Games in Uttarakhand.

“In 2024, there was no sizable government business,” Mahesh Iyer (pictured), managing director and chief executive director (CEO), Thomas Cook India told Business Standard in an interview.

“In 2025, we started with a bang where we have a government business coming in and our focus has been to build this portfolio,” he said.

In January, Thomas Cook had announced that it had signed a partnership with the central government for providing accommodation, catering and transport services for the National Games.

Iyer added that in FY26, the company will start seeing more government portfolios coming its way. The company reported a decline in its consolidated profit by almost 40 per cent to Rs 49.6 crore on a year-on-year basis in Q3FY25. This decline was attributed to the higher effective tax rate on Sterling Holiday Resorts, a subsidiary of the company due to deferred tax assets of Rs 23.1 crore on accumulated business losses and unabsorbed depreciation in 2024.