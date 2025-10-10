As India gears up for Diwali, cybercriminals are capitalising on the festive fervour, stepping up efforts to deceive online shoppers, according to new research from cybersecurity firm McAfee. The study finds that nearly one in three Indian consumers has fallen victim to holiday-related scams, with 37 per cent reporting financial losses.
Fraudsters are deploying increasingly sophisticated tactics — including deepfake celebrity endorsements, phishing texts, scam emails, and one-time password (OTP) cons — to exploit the seasonal surge in online spending.
“The festive season is a time of joy and giving, but it has also become a target for scammers. As technology evolves, so do the threats, with AI-driven scams creating new risks for online shoppers,” said Pratim Mukherjee, senior director of engineering, McAfee. “By taking simple steps like checking websites, securing devices, and staying alert, we can outpace bad actors and ensure the spirit of the season remains untarnished.”
Online shopping boom brings new cyber risks
Festive shopping in India is increasingly moving online, with e-commerce now the preferred way to shop during the festive season because of better discounts (64 per cent), convenience (60 per cent), wider variety (52 per cent), and faster delivery (51 per cent).
This shift underscores the growing reliance on mobile-first consumption, with 77 per cent of shoppers now making purchases via smartphones. Younger consumers aged 25–44 have emerged as the heaviest users of online platforms, fuelling India’s digital shopping boom.
AI, deepfakes, and fake deals dominate festive scams
Alongside this digital momentum, shoppers face a familiar seasonal risk: scammers exploiting the surge in demand. Ninety-six per cent of Indians express deep concern about online scams, and 72 per cent say they are more worried about AI-driven fraud than last year.
Around 91 per cent report having received suspicious shopping-related messages, including fake “gift card wins” (49 per cent), “limited-time offers” (40 per cent), and “refund notifications” (27 per cent). On average, Indians face 12 scam attempts per day across texts, emails, and social media ads.
Particularly concerning are deepfake celebrity endorsements and fake e-commerce websites, which make it harder than ever to distinguish genuine brands from impostors.
Emotional and financial toll of digital fraud
The impact of these scams goes beyond financial losses. Among those scammed, 91 per cent reported feelings of anger, anxiety, or embarrassment, yet 28 per cent rarely share their experiences publicly due to shame. These emotional scars highlight the human cost of cybercrime and the need for greater awareness and safeguards.
Consumers step up cybersecurity defences
In response, 98 per cent of Indians plan to adopt stronger online safety measures — shopping only on trusted websites (55 per cent), using strong passwords (53 per cent), and verifying suspicious communications directly with retailers.
Common scam types this Diwali
Deepfake scams: Fake celebrity videos used to push fraudulent offers
Phishing and fake sites: Scam links mimic refunds, delivery updates, or e-commerce deals
OTP scams: Scammers pose as support staff to steal one-time passwords
AI bots: Fake social media profiles spread scam links and reviews
Investment scams: Fraud platforms promise high crypto or stock returns
Voice assistant exploits: Smart devices hijacked for unauthorised purchases
Source: McAfee
