Tata Steel flags worries over UK ops amid potential downturn in Europe



The company mentioned in the notes to its results that Tata Steel Europe, a wholly-owned subsidiary, had assessed the potential impact of an economic downturn in Europe caused by factors like higher inflation, higher interest rates, and supply chain disruption caused by the Ukraine war on the business outlook for the UK and Mainland Europe (MLE) value chains. Tata Steel on Tuesday flagged concerns about the financial situation of its operations in the UK, in light of a potential economic downturn in Europe.



Based on the assessment, the MLE business was expected to have adequate liquidity under all the reasonably possible scenarios considered. “The outlook for Tata Steel UK (TSUK), a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of TSE, however, is expected to be adversely impacted towards meeting its liquidity requirements and accordingly with respect to its ability to continue as a going concern,” the company said. The board, it said, had considered reasonably possible scenarios to stress test the financial position of both the businesses, including the impact of lower steel margins against the annual plan and actions the group could take to limit any adverse impact on liquidity in the annual impairment assessments.



TSE has two primary steelmaking sites – the Netherlands and the UK. An organisational change followed in October 2021, creating two businesses – one centred in the UK and the other in the Netherlands. However, the company also said the financial statements of TSE had been prepared on a going concern basis, recognising the material uncertainty in relation to TSUK.

Also Read Tata Steel posts surprise Rs 2,224 crore net loss in December quarter Metal stocks: Will export duty rollback help? One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been Tata Steel UK to complete BSPS insurance buy-in in the first half of 2023 Tata Technologies submits IPO papers with Sebi to raise capital via OFS Tata Steel Q4 net profit down 82.5% to Rs 1,704.86 crore, beats estimates Go First decides to cancel flights for three days starting Wednesday Adani group report: Petitioner opposes six-month extension to Sebi Godrej Consumer Products plans to raise Rs 5,000 crore via NCDs NCLAT sets aside CCI penalty on ITC for not furnishing info on Savlon deal



The company also said the progress of discussions with the UK government was being monitored closely, as it remains uncertain whether adequate support for decarbonisation would be agreed. Tata Steel said in response to the challenging conditions, TSUK continues to implement measures aimed at improving business performance and conserving cash. These include but are not limited to ensuring adequate liquidity, if required, through available financing options, managing working capital, implementing cost reduction measures, and discussions with the UK government for support for transition to green steel as part of its decarbonisation strategy.



Discussions with the UK government on support for the transition have gone on for about three years. The UK is believed to have offered about £300 million earlier this year, but this fell short of the requirement. “Given the risks and challenges associated with the underlying market and business conditions, the uncommitted nature of available financing options and the uncertainty with respect to whether adequate government support would be agreed, there exists a material uncertainty surrounding the impact of such adversities on the financial situation of TSUK,” Tata Steel said.