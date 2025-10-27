Home / Companies / News / Toyota Motor posts record first-half as US offsets Japan and China

Toyota Motor posts record first-half as US offsets Japan and China

The world's biggest carmaker has managed to achieve overall growth, despite volatility in China and trade tensions brought about by President Trump's tariffs on cars and parts imported to the US

Toyota
(Photo: Reuters)
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 10:57 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Toyota Motor Corp. maintained record global sales during the first half of the fiscal year, as growth in the US helped counter a lukewarm showing in Japan and China.
 
Global sales — including subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co. and Hino Motors Ltd. — rose almost 3% in September from a year earlier to 949,153 units, the company said Monday. Production grew 9% to 1,036,106.
 
The world’s biggest carmaker has managed to achieve overall growth, despite volatility in China and trade tensions brought about by President Donald Trump’s tariffs on cars and parts imported to the US. It produced and sold a record number of vehicles for seven straight months this year — though its streak lost steam in August.
 
While Toyota and Lexus brand sales fell slightly in China and Japan in September, they rose more than 14% in the US thanks to strong demand for gas-electric hybrids, which accounted for 42% of total sales during the first half of the fiscal year. Total sales increased 5% during that time, a record for that six-month period.
 
Legacy brands have been losing ground in China, where domestic manufacturers led by BYD Co. have grown to dominate the world’s largest car market.
 
Toyota has regained a modicum of stability there, due in part to the popularity of its fully-electric bZ3X and its hybrid models. But a shrinking market back home poses a long-term challenge.
 
Toyota’s sales in September fell 1% in China, after more regions ended subsidies, and 5% in Japan due to a drop in production following a sizable recall of the Prius.
 
Honda Motor Co.’s global sales in September were down almost 6% to 290,275 units, it said Monday. Sales in China slid 13%.
 
Nissan Motor Co.’s sales fell almost 4% to 278,157 units.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LTIMindtree wins $100 million deal from US-based chemicals company

Amazon crosses $20 billion ecommerce exports target from India in 10 years

Supreme Court allows Centre to reconsider Vodafone Idea's AGR dues issue

Radisson Hotel Group expands to 200 hotels in India, eyes 500 by 2030

JK Tyre & Industries Q2 profit jumps 64% on rural demand, GST boost

Topics :Toyota MotorUnited StatesJapanChina

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 10:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story