Triveni Turbine net profit rises by 59% to Rs 61 cr in June quarter

Triveni Turbine on Tuesday posted over a 59 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 61 crore, mainly due to higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 38.3 crore in the quarter ended June 2022, a company statement showed.

Its revenues from operations increased to Rs 376.4 crore in the quarter from Rs 259 crore a year ago.

"In the first quarter of FY24, Triveni Turbines has delivered yet another impressive performance. The momentum in revenue growth remained strong during the quarter with 45 per cent growth over the previous corresponding period," said Triveni Turbine Chairman and Managing Director Dhruv M Sawhney.

At the end of the quarter, the company had a record closing order book of Rs 1,410 crore, up 31 per cent year-on-year, he added.