TVS SCS wins Daimler contract for end-to-end in plant warehouse management

TVS Supply Chain Solutions, a global supply chain solutions provider, on Tuesday announced that it has secured a three-year contract from Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) to manage its in-plant warehouse operations at the company’s manufacturing facility in Chennai.

The partnership reinforces TVS SCS’s commitment to delivering efficient, technology-driven supply chain solutions to global automotive leaders. Around 700 employees from TVS SCS will be deployed for this engagement.

Under the agreement, TVS SCS will manage end-to-end warehouse operations within DICV’s manufacturing facility, ensuring seamless material flow, optimised inventory and enhanced operational efficiency.

It will leverage technologies including Internet of Things-based tracking for real-time visibility, automation-led systems to reduce manual handling, predictive analytics for smarter planning, and digital dashboards for centralised performance monitoring. These capabilities will help strengthen DICV’s production ecosystem and support its focus on efficiency and quality.