L&T wins order worth up to ₹2,500 cr for cable-stayed bridge in West Bengal

Larsen & Toubro’s (L&T) Transportation Infrastructure business vertical has secured an order to build an arterial cable-stayed bridge over the Muri Ganga River in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, the company said in an exchange filing.

Under the contract, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) will construct a 3.2-km-long 2+2 lane extradosed cable-stayed bridge with a maximum span of 177 metres. The project also includes a 0.9-km approach road on the Kakdwip side and a 0.65-km approach road on the Sagar Island side.

The bridge will be equipped with advanced traffic management systems, a bridge health monitoring system, architectural lighting, hybrid street lighting and other essential road infrastructure.

L&T classifies a “significant” order as one valued between ₹1,000 crore and ₹2,500 crore. All-weather link to Sagar Island The bridge is expected to be a game-changer for Sagar Island, which currently relies on ferry services that are often disrupted during bad weather. Once completed, the bridge will provide direct, all-weather connectivity to the island. ALSO READ: L&T bags order from Indian Army to upgrade Pinaka rocket launchers It is set to benefit over 200,000 residents by improving access to healthcare, education and economic opportunities. Boost to pilgrimage, local economy The project will also support pilgrimage tourism by offering safer and more convenient travel for millions of devotees attending the annual Ganga Sagar Mela. The event is the second-largest religious gathering in India after the Kumbh Mela.