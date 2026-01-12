Home / Companies / News / Tata Trusts likely to discuss Sir Ratan Tata Trust seat for Neville

Tata Trusts, which owns 66 per cent in Tata Sons, was in the news last year for an internal rift among trustees, resulting in government intermediation to ease thorny issues

Neville Tata
Neville Tata, 33, heads Star Bazaar, Trent’s supermarket business and has held leadership positions in the group’s various retail operations
Sohini DasNivedita Mookerji Mumbai/New Delhi
Tata Trusts, in a board meeting scheduled for January 17, is expected to discuss Neville Tata’s induction into Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) as a trustee, according to sources in the know. Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), where Neville was in November 2025 appointed a trustee, are the two largest shareholders of Tata Sons — the holding company of the salt-to-semiconductor conglomerate.
 
An email query sent to Tata Trusts did not get a response until the time of going to press.          
 
Neville Tata, 33, heads Star Bazaar, Trent’s supermarket business and has held leadership positions in the group’s various retail operations over the years. The entry of Neville, Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata’s son, into the biggest trusts of the group marks a generational shift, according to industry watchers.
 
Tata Trusts, which owns 66 per cent in Tata Sons, was in the news last year for an internal rift among trustees, resulting in government intermediation to ease thorny issues.  
 
Late last year, Mehli Mistry, a close associate of Ratan Tata, was voted out of Tata Trusts. Subsequently, he resigned from Tata Trusts, which was  divided into two groups—one led by Noel Tata and the other by Mehli Mistry.
 
Against that backdrop, Neville’s induction into the key trusts is being interpreted as an organisational reset. Neville is one of the three children of Noel Tata and wife Aloo Mistry — who is the daughter of Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry, former chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which holds more than 18 per cent in Tata Sons.
 
Although Neville’s sisters, Leah and Maya, are in some of the allied trusts, they are yet to be inducted into the bigger ones.
 

