Vi AGR relief estimated at ₹54,200 cr, to rise further after reassessment

India’s third largest carrier Vodafone Idea (Vi) may end up getting relief of more than ₹54,000 crore on its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, said Motilal Oswal, adding that a reassessment in dues would improve the quantum of the relief.

“Based on the current AGR amount (₹87,700 crore) and the announced relief measures, we compute the actual AGR relief from GoI at ₹54,200 crore (or about ₹5/share for Vi), about 62 per cent cut in AGR dues on an NPV (net present value) basis, at an 8 per cent interest rate,” said analysts at the brokerage said in a note.

“Any reassessment on the base AGR dues would lead to an even higher relief for Vi,” it added.

According to sources, the government has begun evaluation of the AGR dues at all circle levels following its communication to the number three carrier.

With no interest being levied on the dues that are now frozen by the department of telecommunications (DoT), the telco would be required to give an undertaking that the dues reassessed by the government would be final and the company would be obligated to pay those dues.