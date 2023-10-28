Home / Companies / News / UltraTech to invest Rs 13,000 cr to add production capacity by 21.9 MTPA

UltraTech to invest Rs 13,000 cr to add production capacity by 21.9 MTPA

This will be achieved by setting up 4 greenfield and 4 brownfield plants along with 4 greenfield bulk terminals

Press Trust of India New Delhi


2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2023 | 5:34 PM IST
Cement maker UltraTech on Saturday announced a fresh investment of Rs 13,000 crore to add production capacity by 21.9 million tonnes per annum in the third phase of the growth, taking its total capacity to 182 MTPA after completion.

The board of the Aditya Birla Group flagship firm "approved the 3rd phase of growth with an investment of Rs 13,000 crore towards increasing the capacity by another 21.9 MTPA with a mix of brownfield and greenfield projects," said a statement from the company.

The company has an existing capacity of 132.45 MTPA of domestic grey cement.

"Post commissioning of the 3rd phase of expansion, approved by the Board today, UltraTech will be strongly placed across the country with 35.5 MTPA in south; 40.4 MTPA in east; 36.2 MTPA in north; 35.7 MTPA in central and 33.8 MTPA in the west," it added.



"Commercial production from these new capacities is expected to go on stream in a phased manner from FY26 onwards and will catapult the company's cement capacity to 187 MTPA globally," it said.

Commenting over the development, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said this investment is yet another marker of UltraTech's commitment to India's growth story.

"Over the past seven years, UltraTech has strategically invested over Rs 50,000 crores to support India's rapidly changing infrastructure landscape. Our fresh commitment of Rs 13,000 crores underscores our deep-rooted belief in India's economic potential. With each investment, we have not only expanded our footprint but also powered India's needs for housing, roads, and other vital infrastructure," he said.

UltraTech Cement is the third largest Cement producer in the world, outside of China, with a consolidated grey cement capacity of 137.85 MTPA.

Topics :UltraTech CementUltraTechCement production

First Published: Oct 28 2023 | 5:34 PM IST

