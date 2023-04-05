Unfinished business: ONGC facing question marks over future structure, role

This is an unnecessary overhang, since the company has not been on an investment spree

Five years after the Rs 110-trillion ONGC acquired a majority stake in oil marketing company HPCL (January 2018), the acquisition process is still on. To all intents and purposes, the two companies remain separate entities, although HPCL is nominally an ONGC subsidiary. The incomplete process continues to hobble India’s premier oil exploration company. As of September 2022, ONGC’s net debt is at a