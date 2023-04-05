Home / Companies / News / Unfinished business: ONGC facing question marks over future structure, role

Unfinished business: ONGC facing question marks over future structure, role

This is an unnecessary overhang, since the company has not been on an investment spree

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee New Delhi
Premium
Unfinished business: ONGC facing question marks over future structure, role

6 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 10:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Five years after the Rs 110-trillion ONGC acquired a majority stake in oil marketing company HPCL (January 2018), the acquisition process is still on. To all intents and purposes, the two companies remain separate entities, although HPCL is nominally an ONGC subsidiary. The incomplete process continues to hobble India’s premier oil exploration company. As of September 2022, ONGC’s net debt is at a

Topics :ONGCHPCLacquisitionOil Explorationoil companies

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 7:11 PM IST

Also Read

ONGC gains 2%, hits over 6-month high on hopes of strong earnings growth

Analysts see pressure on RIL, OMC's profitability amid firm oil prices

ONGC Q2 profit tumbles 30% to Rs 12,826 crore on windfall tax woes

Higher crude realisations have analysts upbeat on ONGC, Oil India

Stocks to Watch: ONGC, Oil India, Hatsun Agro, Inox Green, Indus Towers

Alliance, Zuno tie up to provide personal accident covers to Ola drivers

Amul India's former MD Sodhi joins Reliance Retail's grocery division

Walmart bets on supply-chain automation, dangles profit potential

Google-owned YouTube adds dedicated 'Podcasts' tab to channel pages

State-owned CIL aims to supply 610 MT coal to power plants in FY24

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story