Home / Companies / News / 'Unhygienic, dusty' Blinkit warehouse in Hyderabad under FSSAI scanner

'Unhygienic, dusty' Blinkit warehouse in Hyderabad under FSSAI scanner

Zomato-owned Blinkit's one of the warehouse premises located Hyderabad were found in violation of multiple norms during a raid on June 5, the Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana said

blinkit
A Blinkit warehouse in Telangana's Hyderabad was raided by the FSSAI officials on June 5.
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 6:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Telangana authorities on Thursday said they would take action against Blinkit, a quick e-commerce platform owned by Zomato, after a raid on one of its warehouses in the Medchal Malkajgiri district in Hyderabad revealed multiple violations.
The raid was conducted by the officials on June 5, the Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana informed in a post on X.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The authorities said that during the inspection, the warehouse premises were found to be very “disorganised, unhygienic and dusty” at storage racks.


“There was no Fostac trainee available. Food handlers were found without headgears, gloves and aprons. Medical fitness certificates of food handlers were not available. Cosmetic products were stored along with food products,” they said.

The Fostac or Food Safety Training & Certification (FoSTaC) programme, launched in 2017, is aimed at creating food safety supervisors (FSS), who are trained in good hygiene and manufacturing practices. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has to provide these training as mandated under India’s food safety regulations.

“A notice will be issued and further action shall be taken accordingly,” the officials said.

Whole Farm Congruence Trade and Services Pvt Ltd was found to violate the FSS Act, as the address on their product labels did not match their licensed address, the post further read, adding that a notice will be issued accordingly.

“The products manufactured by Kamakshi Foods licence found to be expired, hence the products of VSR that is, suji, raw peanut butter, maida, poha, besan and bajra worth Rs 30k were seized,” it added.

The officials also seized suspected infested products from Whole Farm, including Ragi flour and Toor dal worth Rs 52,000. Their samples have been sent to the lab for testing.

The Telangana Commissioner of Food Safety operates under the FSSAI, which is a statutory body under the health ministry entrusted with maintaining food safety standards in India.

Also Read

Blinkit more valuable than Zomato's food delivery business: Goldman Sachs

Ordering food from Zomato to get costlier as the company hikes platform fee

Man gets kebab in Gurugram from Lucknow in less than 30 mins, sues Zomato

'All riders wear red': Zomato drops green colour from pure veg fleet

Zomato Q4 results: Consolidated profit at Rs 175 crore, revenue up 73%

Go Air crisis: Central Bank set to auction Wadia's land for Rs 1,965 cr

ONGC seeks technical help to raise oil, gas output at Mumbai High field

Vellayan Subbiah of TII named EY World Entrepreneur of the year 2024

NCLT approves merger of full-service carriers Vistara with rival Air India

Samsung Electronics' union set to stage 1st walkout over pay in South Korea

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :ZomatoBS Web ReportsE commerce firmHyderabadTelangana

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story