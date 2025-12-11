Home / Companies / News / Unilever sees major India opportunity on GST cuts and strong GDP growth

Unilever sees major India opportunity on GST cuts and strong GDP growth

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is consistently ranked as Unilever's second-largest market globally by revenue, after the United States, with India contributing around 12-14% of total sales

Unilever
Unilever has recently made changes in the top leadership of HUL by appointing Priya Nair as the new CEO. (Photo: X@Unilever)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 12:01 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

India, with a high GDP growth and recent GST reduction, presents "massive" opportunities for British multinational consumer goods maker Unilever and its Indian arm Hindustan Unilever, according to a top company official.

The companies believe they will be the main beneficiaries of a much more dynamic economic environment in India, said Unilever Chief Executive Officer Fernando Fernandez.

Indian consumption was significantly affected over the last three years due to double-digit food inflation, said Fernandez in a JP Morgan Fireside Chat.

"I feel the government in India has taken very relevant measures lately. So, GST reduction, that is the VAT of India, personal income tax reduction, interest rate reduction, when the government does something like this, it's because things in the economy are not right, and really that's what's happening the last couple of years," he said.

Moreover, there is some food deflation and have seen immediately in the Indian GDP growth.

"I think in the last quarter it was 8.2 per cent. So I see a lot of opportunities in India. This GST reduction affects 40 per cent of our portfolio," he said, adding, "I believe the GST reduction, the impact on the whole economy will be very, very significant.

Unilever has recently made changes in the top leadership of HUL by appointing Priya Nair as the new CEO.

"We have brought also another two CEOs into our Indian leadership team, the CEO of Hero MotoCorp, as the CFO of the company, the CEO of Britannia, as a head of our Food business. They have the mission of really putting our volume growth in similar level to the one of GDP growth, it will take some time, but I'm very confident of the opportunity," he said.

Fernandez, who was in India recently on an official visit, said, "Opportunities there are massive," noting that India has 60 million people with a per capita income comparable to France.

"You have 700 million with income per capita of Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and another 700 million with the income per capita of East Africa and West Africa. There is growth for everyone in India. And we believe that we will be the main beneficiaries of what will be a much more dynamic economic environment in India," he said.

He said:" Our brands are perfectly suited to really take advantage of what will be an explosion of wealth expansion. So I'm super excited with India."  Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is consistently ranked as Unilever's second-largest market globally by revenue, after the United States, with India contributing around 12-14 per cent of total sales.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IndiGo board to hire external specialist to trace root cause of disruption

IndiGo trims Q3 capacity, revenue forecast after flight cancellations

TCS signs pact to buy Coastal Cloud for $700 million in all-cash deal

Uber expands into B2B logistics, adds metro ticketing in Bengaluru via ONDC

Tata Steel doubles down on India with NINL expansion, Maharashtra push

Topics :Company NewsUnileverGSTGDP

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 12:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story