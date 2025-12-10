IndiGo trims Q3 capacity, revenue forecast after flight cancellations

India's IndiGo said on Wednesday it has reduced its capacity and passenger unit revenue forecast for the third quarter, after the civil aviation regulator directed the carrier to cut 10% of its domestic winter schedule following mass flight cancellations.
The airline said it now expects its third-quarter capacity to grow in "high single to early double-digit percentage", down from the earlier forecast of growth in "high teens."
It expects passenger unit revenue for the third quarter to be impacted by a "mid-single digit percentage downward moderation" versus the earlier forecast of flat to slight growth.
The budget airline had scrapped at least 2,000 services last week because of poor pilot roster planning, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded.
IndiGo said the regulator's decision will also have an impact on its fourth-quarter capacity outlook, but added that it will provide impact on its fourth quarter as well as full-year 2026 guidance subsequently.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
