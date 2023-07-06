Uniqlo expands to western India, to open its first store in Mumbai

Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo on Thursday said it will open its first store in Mumbai as part of the expansion of the company's sales network in the country.

This would be Uniqlo's 11th store in India, where the company opened its first store in October 2019. Uniqlo was largely focusing on the northern Delhi-NCR region.

The Mumbai store would be launched on October 6 at Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla.

"October will also mark the anniversary of our four-year journey in India, and this new milestone highlights our strong ongoing commitment to India, Uniqlo India CEO Tomohiko Sei said.

"Until now, our customers in Mumbai have been using our e-commerce channel to shop for their lifewear essentials, and we now look forward to welcoming them in person to our first Mumbai store," he said.

Uniqlo also has a presence in India through online sales and it expects 15 per cent sales from e-commerce channels.

Today, Uniqlo has more than 2,400 stores across the world.

Uniqlo is a brand of Fast Retailing, a leading Japanese retail holding company with global headquarters in Tokyo, Japan.

Fast Retailing is one of the world's largest apparel retail companies. Uniqlo is the largest of eight brands owned by the Fast Retailing Group, which operates stores in 25 markets.