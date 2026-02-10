Adani Enterprises in talks with US agency over bribery allegations

India's Adani Enterprises said on ‍Tuesday ​it is talks with the US Office of Foreign Assets over allegations from a Wall Street Journal report ​published in June last year that said billionaire Gautam Adani was trying to get the US President Donald Trump administration to drop bribery charges against him.

Adani Enterprises said that it received a Request for Information ‌from the Office of Foreign ​Assets on February 4. "The communication does not contain any findings of ‍aberrations or non-compliances," it said.

Shares of the ‍company fell ‌as much ​as 3.5% ‍after the disclosure.