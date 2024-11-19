Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

USFDA issues seven observations to Dr Reddy's Hyderabad manufacturing plant

USFDA issues seven observations to Dr Reddy's Hyderabad manufacturing plant

As per USFDA, Form 483 is issued to a firm's management at conclusion of an inspection when the investigator has observed any conditions that may constitute violations of the FD&C Act

The inspection was conducted from November 13-19, 2024. | File Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 7:40 PM IST
Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Tuesday said the US health regulator has issued a Form 483 with seven observations to its active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing facility in Bollaram, Hyderabad.

"The US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) today completed a GMP inspection at our API manufacturing facility (CTO-2) in Bollaram, Hyderabad," Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (DRL) said in a regulatory filing.

The inspection was conducted from November 13-19, 2024, it added.

"We have been issued a Form 483 with seven observations, which we will address within the stipulated timeline," the company said.

As per US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Form 483 is issued to a firm's management at the conclusion of an inspection when the investigator has observed any conditions that may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts.

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 7:39 PM IST

