Van Der Hoeven wins €40 mn contracts for strawberry greenhouses in India

"For the first time, we are going to bring our hi-tech greenhouse technology to India. We have got three projects for strawberry cultivation," Sales Manager Pieter Jan Robbemont said. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 9:16 PM IST
Dutch company Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects said on Thursday it has secured three contracts worth 40 million euros to build high-tech greenhouses for strawberry cultivation in India.

The greenhouses will be set up across 8 hectares in Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, Sales Manager Pieter Jan Robbemont told PTI.

"For the first time, we are going to bring our hi-tech greenhouse technology to India. We have got three projects for strawberry cultivation," Robbemont said.

The company is awaiting bank financing to start implementation, with construction taking a minimum of one year, he said.

The Dutch technology differs from existing systems in India by offering advanced climate control, irrigation, automation and cultivation systems designed to optimise crop production across diverse climates, the company said.

Van der Hoeven is one of four companies exploring the Indian market under HortiRoad2India, a multi-year public-private partnership initiative by the Netherlands to promote Dutch horticultural technologies in India.

"We are building bridges between Dutch innovation and Indian ambition for inclusive growth, enhancing food safety and climate-smart agriculture," said Tiffany Meijer, project manager for international trade at InnovationQuarter and co-coordinator of HortiRoad2India.

HortiRoad2India on Thursday unveiled a blueprint to transform Indian agriculture through Indo-Dutch collaboration.

The Netherlands has high-tech greenhouses covering 10,000 hectares, with about 20 Dutch companies offering such technologies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Company NewsHorticultureAgriculture

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 9:16 PM IST

