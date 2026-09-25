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Vascon Engineering receives order worth ₹660 crore from Qualcomm India

The work has to be completed within 30 months from the date of site handover

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Vascon Engineers has executed hundreds of projects in the commercial, industrial and residential space
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 1:09 PM IST
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Vascon Engineers on Friday said it has received an order worth ₹660 crore from IT company Qualcomm India for the development of an office facility at Bengaluru.

In a regulatory filing, Vascon Engineers said it has received the Letter of Intent for the development of an office facility comprising three basements, Ground + 12 floors, and associated infrastructure at Bengaluru.

The work has to be completed within 30 months from the date of site handover, the filing added.

Vascon Engineers has executed hundreds of projects in the commercial, industrial and residential space.

Shares of Vascon Engineers were trading at ₹34.46, up 3.42 per cent on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O)Real Estate Real Estate News

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 1:09 PM IST

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