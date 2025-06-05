Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 06:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vedanta Aluminium partners with PwC India for sustainability initiatives

Vedanta Aluminium partners with PwC India for sustainability initiatives

"This collaboration with PwC exemplifies our unwavering dedication to driving sustainable growth and championing environmental stewardship, Vedanta Aluminium Chief Executive Officer Rajiv Kumar said

Vedanta

The partnership will now extend across all its operational regions and will also focus on decarbonisation, water positivity, and biodiversity conservation, marking a major step in integrating sustainability throughout the company's value chain, the company said (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vedanta Aluminium on Thursday announced the expansion of its partnership with PwC India to scale up sustainability initiatives across its operations in Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Initially centred on biodiversity projects around Vedanta's Jharsuguda smelter, the partnership will now extend across all its operational regions and will also focus on decarbonisation, water positivity, and biodiversity conservation, marking a major step in integrating sustainability throughout the company's value chain, the company said in a statement.

"This collaboration with PwC exemplifies our unwavering dedication to driving sustainable growth and championing environmental stewardship. Anchored in robust ESG principles, we are actively working towards carbon neutrality by 2050 and supporting India's net zero vision for 2070," Vedanta Aluminium Chief Executive Officer Rajiv Kumar said.

 

Kumar further noted that "by addressing critical ecological challenges, improving operational efficiencies, and placing communities at the heart of our efforts, we aim to transform the global aluminium industry. Together, we are forging a path to a more sustainable planet and redefining what responsible business truly means.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Vedanta aluminium PwC Odisha Chhattisgarh

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

