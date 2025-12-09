Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 01:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / B&K backs Hindustan Zinc on low-cost operations, silver-driven earnings

B&K backs Hindustan Zinc on low-cost operations, silver-driven earnings

The firm has set a target price of ₹610 for HZL, valuing the zinc and lead businesses at 9x EV/Ebitda and the silver segment at 15x EV/Ebitda on FY28E estimates

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Photo: Wikimedia

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

B&K Securities has initiated coverage on Hindustan Zinc (HZL) stock with a Buy rating, citing the Vedanta group company’s strong cost efficiency, rising metal volumes and increasing earnings contribution from silver.
 
Hindustan Zinc (HZL), the brokerage believes, continues to strengthen its position as one of the lowest-cost zinc producers globally, consistently operating in the first decile of the global zinc mining cost curve.
 
“Supported by structurally superior assets, high-grade ore bodies and fully integrated mine-to-metal operations, the company has maintained a cost trajectory historically well below global peers,” the brokerage said in its report.
 
The firm has set a target price of ₹610 for HZL, valuing the zinc and lead businesses at 9x EV/Ebitda and the silver segment at 15x EV/Ebitda on FY28E estimates. This implies a 22.5 per cent upside from current market levels, based on its base-case metal price assumptions of ₹3,000/2,050 per tonne and $44 per ounce for zinc/lead/silver. The stock is currently trading at 9x FY28E Ebitda.  ALSO READ | Swiggy shares rise 3% after shareholders approve ₹10,000-crore QIP
 

Meanwhile, here are top rationale behind the coverage:

Industry-leading cost structure

According to B&K Securities, HZL’s zinc production cost of $994 per tonne in 2QFY26 places it among the lowest-cost producers globally. This is roughly 30 per cent below the peer average of $1,300 to $1,400 per tonne.

Also Read

Ajmera Realty share price

Ajmera Realty shares gain 4% as new project sees 81% sell-out in 24 hours

Delhivery

Delhivery rises 4% on rolling out 'Delhivery International' for Indian MSME

IndiGo crisis

IndiGo flight cancellations: Emkay sees 17% hit on FY26 pre-tax profit

Sambhv Steel Tubes

Sambhv Steel Tubes shares jump 6% on expansion plans; check details here

Stock broker, broker, market crash, market fall, loss, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock

ACC, MGL, Trent, REC, PFC, Bata and 35 others from BSE 500 hit 52-week lows

Major capacity expansion under ‘Hindustan Zinc 2.0’

In June 2025, the company’s board approved Phase I of a large-scale expansion plan that aims to double integrated refined metal capacity from about 1.2 mtpa to 2.0 mtpa over the next five years. The project is expected to require capital expenditure of ₹25,000 crore to ₹30,000 crore.

Silver upside as a key earnings lever

HZL’s silver output of around 700 tpa is set to rise to 1,500 tpa after the expansion, offering significant leverage to a structurally bullish silver market, the brokerage noted. With silver prices expected to remain above $50 per ounce through the remainder of FY26, and with silver directly contributing to Ebitda, its share of Ebitda is projected to increase to 42 per cent in FY27 compared with 28 per cent in FY25.   ALSO READ | Delhivery rises 4% on rolling out 'Delhivery International' for Indian MSME 
The company has hedged 120 tonnes of silver at $37 per ounce for the second half of the year, while the remaining 280 tonnes of planned production will be sold at spot prices.

Forward integration through DPI/NPK fertiliser plant

The brokerage said HZL expects to add ₹4 billion to annual Ebitda through this initiative, supported by greater value chain integration, particularly in sulphuric acid.

De-bottlenecking measures to aid near-term growth

According to the brokerage, the near-term production is expected to get a boost from the 160 ktpa Debari Roaster, cell-house de-bottlenecking at the Dariba Smelting Complex, and capacity improvements at the Chanderiya Lead–Zinc Smelter. All these upgrades are scheduled for completion within FY26.
 
(Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.)
   

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty are trading gap-down on Tuesday

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks off-lows; Sensex down 280pts, Nifty nears 25,900; Realty, PSBs gain

Swiggy share price today

Swiggy shares rise 3% after shareholders approve ₹10,000-crore QIP

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle

Tata Motors rallies 3%, hits new high; surpasses TMPV in market cap ranking

Kaynes Tech share price

Kaynes Tech snaps 30% rout as stock soars 7% on positive reports

SpiceJet

Why did SpiceJet share rise 8% in overall weak market today? Find here

Topics : Hindustan Zinc Vedanta Group Stock Analysis Buzzing stocks share market Share price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon