Uber enters B2B logistics via ONDC, expands metro ticketing to Bengaluru

Cab service provider Uber has partnered with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to launch Uber Direct, a delivery service for businesses, according to CNBC-TV18.

The platform will provide businesses on the ONDC access to Uber’s delivery network, the company said. It added that the service has gone live in Bengaluru on the network, with drivers fulfilling grocery deliveries for Zepto and KPN Farm Fresh.

ALSO READ: Uber rides festive surge in India as courier demand hits record high Uber Direct is our foray into business-to-business (B2B) logistics. It offers a plug-and-play solution and lets businesses tap into our wide range of logistics. Starting with groceries today, we will soon have more restaurants on board. We will bring this to more cities and more form factors," said Prabhjeet Singh, president, Uber India and South Asia, as quoted by Moneycontrol.

How will it work? ALSO READ: Uber switches to subscription-based model to retain drivers, navigate GST The company said that Uber Direct operates separately from its consumer-focused service, Uber Courier. Under this model, customers place orders directly through a seller’s website or app, and Uber handles only the delivery, with no interaction between the platform and the end-user until the driver reaches their doorstep. Uber currently has a network of 1.4 million drivers in India. Uber expands metro ticketing The company also launched its metro ticket bookings in Bengaluru through its ONDC integration. Similar services were launched in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai earlier this year.