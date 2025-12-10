Home / Companies / News / Uber enters B2B logistics via ONDC, expands metro ticketing to Bengaluru

Uber enters B2B logistics via ONDC, expands metro ticketing to Bengaluru

Uber's tie-up with ONDC brings its B2B logistics service, Uber Direct, to Bengaluru, beginning with grocery deliveries. The platform has also added metro ticket booking in the city

Uber
Uber Direct will provide businesses on the ONDC access to Uber’s delivery network.(Photo: Reuters)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Cab service provider Uber has partnered with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to launch Uber Direct, a delivery service for businesses, according to CNBC-TV18.
 
The platform will provide businesses on the ONDC access to Uber’s delivery network, the company said. It added that the service has gone live in Bengaluru on the network, with drivers fulfilling grocery deliveries for Zepto and KPN Farm Fresh.
 
Uber Direct is our foray into business-to-business (B2B) logistics. It offers a plug-and-play solution and lets businesses tap into our wide range of logistics. Starting with groceries today, we will soon have more restaurants on board. We will bring this to more cities and more form factors," said Prabhjeet Singh, president, Uber India and South Asia, as quoted by Moneycontrol. 

How will it work?

The company said that Uber Direct operates separately from its consumer-focused service, Uber Courier. Under this model, customers place orders directly through a seller’s website or app, and Uber handles only the delivery, with no interaction between the platform and the end-user until the driver reaches their doorstep. Uber currently has a network of 1.4 million drivers in India. 

Uber expands metro ticketing

The company also launched its metro ticket bookings in Bengaluru through its ONDC integration. Similar services were launched in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai earlier this year.
 
Vibhor Jain, chief executive officer (CEO) of ONDC, said, "We thank the Uber team for the partnership. Four cities already is big and we will see more metro services in different cities moving forward".
 
The move is part of Uber’s push to expand its presence in India. Earlier this year, its key competitor Rapido also rolled out metro ticketing services in Delhi and Bengaluru.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Brookfield India Reit raises ₹3,500 cr via QIP to fund expansion plans

Sumadhura Group inks ₹600 cr pact with T'gana to develop 100-acre project

Zydus Lifesciences introduces biosimilar for cancer patients' bone health

Adani Group to invest up to ₹12 trillion in India by 2031: Gautam Adani

Delhi HC allows Sun Pharma to manufacture, export its weight loss drug

Topics :B2B - Latest NewsUber IndiaUberMetro networkBS Web ReportsBengaluru

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story