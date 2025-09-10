Home / Companies / News / Vedanta's $2 bn Jaiprakash Associates bid is credit negative: CreditSights

Vedanta's $2 bn Jaiprakash Associates bid is credit negative: CreditSights

Vedanta's acquisition of debt-laden Jaiprakash Associates raises concerns about leverage, free cash flow pressures and exposure to volatile sectors

Vedanta
Vedanta has offered Rs 17,000 crore ($2 billion) for JPA under the insolvency process. (Photo: Reuters)
Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 10:12 AM IST
Vedanta Ltd’s emergence as the top bidder for bankrupt infrastructure builder Jaiprakash Associates (JPA) has drawn concern from analysts, who flagged the move as credit negative for both the India-listed metals and mining company and its unlisted parent Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL).
 
“We view the acquisition as credit negative for Vedanta Ltd and VRL, considering JPA’s heavy debt stack, deteriorating earnings, and little strategic synergistic rationale (in our view). The acquisition exposes Vedanta Ltd to the real estate, cement, and infrastructure segments, which tend to be more cyclical, volatile and working capital intensive; we are watchful of new venture execution risks too. The acquisition also suggests VRL’s increasingly aggressive capex and expansion appetite, which we have regularly highlighted as a key risk for Vedanta,” CreditSights said.
 
Rs 17,000 crore offer under insolvency process
 
Vedanta has offered Rs 17,000 crore ($2 billion) for JPA under the insolvency process, proposing Rs 4,000 crore as upfront cash and the rest staggered over five to six years. The offer is significantly above JPA’s net present value of Rs 12,500 crore.
 
While the deal could provide new revenue streams through JPA’s cement, real estate and infrastructure businesses, CreditSights noted that JPA’s earnings have been on a steady decline, with EBITDA turning negative in FY25. Factoring in consolidation, the acquisition could push VRL’s net leverage to 2.7x–2.8x.
 
Concerns on free cash flows and leverage
 
The report also warned that Vedanta Ltd’s aggressive expansion could restrain improvements in free cash flows, limit dividends upstreamed to VRL, and call into question the parent’s stated goal of cutting gross debt to $3 billion by FY27. “Just yesterday, Vedanta Ltd was reported to have expressed interest in acquiring a large 330 MW hydro project in Uttarakhand for an undisclosed fee,” it added, highlighting a pattern of dealmaking.
 
CreditSights further questioned Vedanta’s rationale for pursuing the acquisition at such a steep price, stressing that execution risks are compounded by the company’s lack of experience in JPA’s core sectors.
 
Lenders and regulatory approvals pending
 
Lenders to JPA, who face a haircut of around 71 per cent on admitted claims of more than Rs 59,000 crore, are expected to vote on Vedanta’s proposal soon. The deal will also require clearance from India’s National Company Law Tribunal and the Competition Commission of India.

Topics :Vedanta Vedanta LtdJaiprakash Associates LtdJaiprakash Associates

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

