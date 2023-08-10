Home / Companies / News / Verizon Business inks technology deal with HCLTech valued at $2.1 bn

Verizon Business inks technology deal with HCLTech valued at $2.1 bn

Verizon Business announced a global partnership making HCLTech its primary managed network services collaborator in all networking deployments for enterprise customers

Press Trust of India New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 11:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Verizon Business on Thursday announced a strategic global partnership making HCLTech its primary managed network services collaborator in all networking deployments for enterprise customers in a mega deal valued at USD 2.1 billion over six years.

In order "to execute the tightly-coordinated balance of responsibilities at enterprise scale", a select group of Verizon Business Global Customer Operations staff will transition to HCLTech, a release said.

"HCLTech is pleased to announce the signing of a new mega deal with a Global 100 corporation today. We expect this deal to have a positive revenue impact over the next six years beginning in November 2023 with an estimated new total contract value of USD 2.1 billion over the term," HCLTech said in a separate filing.

Meanwhile, the joint release said that the partnership combines Verizon's networking prowess, solutioning, and scale with HCLTech's Managed Service capabilities "to usher in a new era of large-scale wireline service delivery for enterprise customers.

Verizon Business will continue to lead all customer acquisition, sales, solutions, and overall planning and development with its customers.

HCLTech will lead post-sale implementation and ongoing support.

"The partnership will offer customers a best-in-class MNS portfolio, a highly digitised experience with data-driven service models, enhanced efficiency and lifecycle management with frictionless interface, a broad end-to-end partner ecosystem, and joint innovation on an integrated platform," the release said.

Verizon Business's global reach and localised enterprise presence alongside HCLTech's digitally optimised platforms for MNS aim to give customers a flexible networking framework to build out with new technology and drive more efficient operations.

It explained that customers can better control and scale their consumption of network services, better incorporate their broader ecosystem of technology partners, converge informational and operational technology (IT/OT) undertakings, and generally become more agile in accommodating ever changing technology needs.

HCLTech is a widely recognised industry leader for Managed Network Services, and with their IT service expertise and ongoing support of our enterprise networking deployments, Verizon Business can modernise our service delivery and simultaneously heighten our focus on helping customers incorporate next-generation technology like 5G, SD-WAN and SASE into their operations and their own customer offerings, Kyle Malady, CEO of Verizon Business said.

Terming managed network services as core to the company's business, C Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director of HCLTech said, "we're proud to collaborate with Verizon Business to lead MNS in all of their network deployments, modernisation and operations for private enterprise.

Also Read

Layoffs coming: US telecom carrier Verizon warns customer service employees

HCLTech Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 7.6% YoY to Rs 3,534 crore

Verizon Business inks pact with HCLTech for managed network services

HCLTech opens new facility in Chennai for 5G infrastructure testing

HCLTech launches service to help companies use metaverse for customers

Air India unveils new logo 'The Vista' and livery in rebranding push

GIC Re net profit rises 6.1% to Rs 732 crore in June quarter of FY24

How Indian unicorns are forging profits out of funding winter's ice

CMS Info Systems promoter offloads 19.4% stake for Rs 1,071 crore

Verizon Business inks pact with HCLTech for managed network services

Topics :HCLTechTechnology

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 11:12 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in Dharwad

NCLT approves Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger, dismisses all objections

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Manipur CM should be sacked, says Gaurav Gogoi

RBI MPC LIVE: FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5%, says Guv Das

Technology News

India's laptop import restrictions smell like bureaucratic desperation

Voot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

Economy News

Rupee rises by 5 paise to 82.80 against US dollar ahead of MPC announcement

Rupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow

Next Story