Vi, AST SpaceMobile tie-up to offer direct-to-device satellite connectivity

US-based AST SpaceMobile develops satellites that deliver 4G and 5G connectivity directly to standard smartphones without the need for any other equipment

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob
Unlike Elon Musk-promoted Starlink's satellite broadband service, AST SpaceMobile's tech connects directly to a smartphone, eliminating the need for any software or device support, such as a router.
Himanshu Thakur
Jun 18 2025 | 4:58 PM IST
Vi (Vodafone Idea) on Wednesday said it has tied up with US-based AST SpaceMobile to expand mobile connectivity via satellite to underserved and remote regions in India using the latter's direct-to-device technology.
 
AST SpaceMobile develops satellites that deliver 4G and 5G connectivity directly to standard smartphones.
 
"We are not just expanding coverage, we are breaking down barriers to connectivity, enabling everyday smartphones to access 4G and 5G directly from space," said Chris Ivory, Chief Commercial Officer, AST SpaceMobile.
 
India ranks among the world's largest telecom markets, boasting over 1.1 billion mobile subscribers. Despite extensive 4G coverage and the rollout of 5G networks, gaps in access and connectivity still remain in remote areas. "Satellite communication will complement terrestrial connectivity to further expand broadband cellular access in some challenging terrains where deployment of terrestrial mobile infrastructure might be difficult," the Vi said in a statement.
 
Unlike Elon Musk-promoted Starlink's satellite broadband service, AST SpaceMobile's tech connects directly to a smartphone, eliminating the need for any software or device support, such as a router. 
 
"Vi has always been committed to leveraging technology to connect every Indian and we see satellite communication as a complement to terrestrial connectivity. As satellite-based mobile access becomes a reality in India, we are looking forward to ushering in a new era of seamless and resilient connectivity," said Avneesh Khosla, chief marketing officer, in a media release.

Satellite connectivity in India

In March this year, two of India's leading mobile services providers, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, announced partnerships with SpaceX to bring Starlink’s satellite internet services to India. Under the agreements, Jio and Airtel will offer Starlink hardware through their retail and online platforms, and support customer service, installation, and activation.
 
Jio aims to leverage its vast network and Starlink’s low Earth orbit satellite technology to provide broadband across remote and rural India. Similarly, Airtel plans to integrate Starlink into its connectivity portfolio, using its ground infrastructure and retail presence to expand access, especially in underserved regions like rural schools and healthcare centres.
 

Topics :Vodafone IdeaSatelliteTelecom industry

Jun 18 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

