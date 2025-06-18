Vi, AST SpaceMobile tie-up to offer direct-to-device satellite connectivity

Vi (Vodafone Idea) on Wednesday said it has tied up with US-based AST SpaceMobile to expand mobile connectivity via satellite to underserved and remote regions in India using the latter's direct-to-device technology.

AST SpaceMobile develops satellites that deliver 4G and 5G connectivity directly to standard smartphones.

"We are not just expanding coverage, we are breaking down barriers to connectivity, enabling everyday smartphones to access 4G and 5G directly from space," said Chris Ivory, Chief Commercial Officer, AST SpaceMobile.

India ranks among the world's largest telecom markets, boasting over 1.1 billion mobile subscribers. Despite extensive 4G coverage and the rollout of 5G networks, gaps in access and connectivity still remain in remote areas. "Satellite communication will complement terrestrial connectivity to further expand broadband cellular access in some challenging terrains where deployment of terrestrial mobile infrastructure might be difficult," the Vi said in a statement.