VIL needs promoters, govt to work in tandem to attract new investors

The equation is simple. The two promoters, who together hold 50 per cent in VIL, have invested over Rs. 1.60 trillion and are not looking at getting returns on their money. Vodafone plc has already written off $8.6 billion in various tranches since 2010 on its Indian operations, including the carrying value of its shares in the joint venture, which is two-thirds of what it paid to buy Hutchison’s stake in 2007. It clearly has no ambitions to be in the telecom business in India any longer.

For the last few weeks, there have been hectic parleys between Vodafone Idea Ltd’s (VIL) promoters and the government. With the government awaiting a funding plan from the company, Kumar Mangalam Birla, who rejoined the board this April after resigning earlier, met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman followed by a meeting with Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. “We are waiting for a proposal, hopefully it should happen soon,” said a senior Department of Telecom (DoT) official.