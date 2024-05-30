Home / Companies / News / Vodafone Idea announces new prepaid plans with Netflix partnership

Vodafone Idea announces new prepaid plans with Netflix partnership

The Vi Rs 998 prepaid plan offers a validity of 70 days, alongside a daily 1.5GB limit, 100 daily SMS, and unlimited voice calling

vodafone idea vi
Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 7:20 PM IST
Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Thursday announced the launch of two new prepaid plans, priced at Rs 998 and Rs 1,399, bundled with a Netflix Basics subscription, a first for the telco.

In a statement, the telco said it will soon be launching Netflix bundled postpaid plans too.

The Vi Rs 998 prepaid plan offers a validity of 70 days, alongside a daily 1.5GB limit, 100 daily SMS, and unlimited voice calling.

The Rs 1,399 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 84 days and up to 2.5GB data per day. This subscription allows users to watch Netflix on mobile as well as TV on both plans.

While competitors Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have already brought out bundled Netflix propositions, Vi said its Rs 998 plan is the cheapest Netflix Basics subscription bundled with a prepaid plan introduced in India so far.

Reliance Jio currently has a prepaid plan worth Rs 1,099, which comes with a validity of 84 days. Meanwhile, Airtel's Rs 1,499 prepaid plan also offers 84 days of validity with 3GB of daily high-speed data, unlimited calls and SMS, and a Netflix Basic subscription for streaming in standard definition.

However, Jio is also offering a Netflix (Mobile Plan) subscription to its JioPostPaid Plus customers on select JioPostpaid plans at no extra cost.

Topics :Voda ideaVodafone IdeaVodafoneIdea CellularNetflix India

First Published: May 30 2024 | 6:59 PM IST

