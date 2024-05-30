Home / Companies / News / IDFC First Bank board approves Rs 3,200 cr fundraise via preferential issue

IDFC First Bank board approves Rs 3,200 cr fundraise via preferential issue

IDFC First Bank on Thursday said its board approved a plan to raise Rs 3,200 crore via preferential issue of shares to fund business growth

IDFC FIRST Bank
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

IDFC First Bank on Thursday said its board approved a plan to raise Rs 3,200 crore via preferential issue of shares to fund business growth.

The board of the bank at its meeting on May 30, 2024 considered and approved to issue, offer and allot 39.68 crore shares of face value of Rs 10 each fully paid-up, on a preferential basis, to the allottees at a price of Rs 80.63 per equity share, amounting to Rs 3,200 crore, IDFC First Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This is subject to approval of the shareholders of the bank, it said.
 

Further, the board approved a process of carrying out postal ballot to seek approval of the shareholders for issuance and allotment of equity shares by way of preferential issue to the proposed allottees.

Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the bank will increase from 7,07,72,76,843 equity shares of Rs 10 each fully paid-up to 7,47,41,51,443 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each.

After the preferential issue, LIC stake would increase from 0.20 per cent to 2.68 per cent and HDFC Life Insurance from 0.25 per cent to 1.31 per cent and Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company from 0.25 per cent to 1.06 per cent.

Also Read

Reserve Bank of India gives nod to reverse merger of IDFC-IDFC First Bank

Profitability issues to be fully sorted in next 5 yrs: IDFC First Bank CEO

Sebi proposes changes to ease fundraising, disclosure for listed companies

IDFC First Bank Q4 results: Net profit falls 10% to Rs 724 cr, NII up 24%

Warburg Pincus exits IDFC First Bank, sells entire stake for Rs 1,195 cr

India's $100-billion corporate groups swell to 8 with 3 new additions

Capital requirements will remain high for Indian companies: Moody's

Hero FinCorp eyes Rs 4,000-crore fund raise via IPO; Awfis Space gains 9%

Bharti Airtel appoints Sharat Sinha as Airtel Business CEO, effective Jun 3

Oyo posts maiden profitable year with Rs 100 cr PAT in FY24: Ritesh Agarwal

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :IDFC First BankBanking sectorFundraising

First Published: May 30 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story