Warburg Pincus fully exits Home First Finance in ₹1,307 cr block deal

Private equity firm Warburg Pincus has fully exited its portfolio company Home First Finance, launching a block deal to sell its stake worth $143 million at the lower end of the price range, multiple industry sources told Moneycontrol on condition of anonymity.

Orange Clove Investments, a Warburg Pincus entity, on Monday sold its entire 10.3 per cent stake in Home First Finance for Rs 1,307 crore.

It sold close to 11 million shares at Rs 1,190.5 apiece. Among the buyers were Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund (purchasing shares worth Rs 595 crore), Fidelity Funds (Rs 319 crore), and Tata AIG General Insurance (Rs 83 crore).