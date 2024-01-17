Home / Companies / News / Web Werks to set up Rs 20,000 crore data centre park in Bengaluru

Web Werks to set up Rs 20,000 crore data centre park in Bengaluru

A delegation from the state, headed by Patil, engaged in a series of deliberations with industry leaders during the WEF Meet 2024 in Switzerland

Press Trust of India Bengaluru

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 6:10 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Web Werks India proposes to invest Rs 20,000 crore to set up a data centre park here, according to an MoU the company signed with the Karnataka government at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting at Davos.

"Great news from Davos! This is a giant leap in our infrastructure journey. Welcome aboard, Web Werks!", the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on 'X'

"Karnataka has inked an MoU with Web Werks India Pvt. Ltd at the World Economic Forum. We're set to welcome a massive Rs 20,000 crore investment from Web Werks for a new Data Centre Park in Bengaluru," he said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The government signed MoUs with investment proposals to the tune of Rs 22,000 crore with seven companies, including the one with Web Werks, on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by the Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development M B Patil.

A delegation from the state, headed by Patil, engaged in a series of deliberations with industry leaders during the WEF Meet 2024 in Switzerland, it said.

The Lulu Group is set to venture into food processing in Vijayapura district, with plans to invest Rs 300 crore in a plant dedicated to exports, the statement said.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals intends to establish a global innovation centre in Bengaluru and is actively scouting for suitable campus locations, it was stated.

Also Read

Man in B'lore seeking flat asked for LinkedIn link and Class 12 marksheet

World Cup semis chances: What happens if NZ vs PAK washed out in Bengaluru?

Filmfare OTT Awards: Alia, Manoj, Rajkumar bag awards; Jubilee wins big

World Wide Web Day 2023: Date, History, Importance and Celebration

PKL 2023: Bengaluru Bulls players full list, price and live stream details

JSW to invest Rs 9,000 crore for setting up 1,500 MW pumped storage project

Jindal Power offers Rs 4,203 crore for distressed coal-fired power plant

Apollo Supply Chain launches e-commerce fulfilment, D2C shipping service

LTIMindtree Q3 results: Profit rises 16.8% to Rs 1,169 cr, misses estimates

BHEL gets 2,400 MW greenfield power project from NLC India in Odisha

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :World Economic ForumData centreBengaluruKarnataka

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story