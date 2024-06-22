Home / Companies / News / What is Zomato's daily order count? Company's new feature spills the beans

What is Zomato's daily order count? Company's new feature spills the beans

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal took to social media platform 'X' where he shared the update, revealing that over 250,000 orders were already placed by the time it was 11 am

Zomato, Zomato stock, Food delivery
According to Zomato, it delivered 647 million orders across 800 cities in India in the financial year 2022-2023. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2024 | 3:01 PM IST
Food delivery platform Zomato on Friday announced the launch of a new feature, which allows the users to track the total number of daily orders placed on the site after they place their own orders.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal took to social media platform ‘X’ where he shared the update, revealing that over 250,000 orders were already placed by the time it was 11 am.

“A cool new update for everyone – you can now see the LIVE order count on Zomato for the day, right after you place your order. I just placed an order at around 11am, and the count was already over 250,000. Have fun!” Goyal said.

Reacting to the update, a user said the order count was around 1.3 million on June 20 towards the end of the day. “India is literally feeding itself off Zomato,” the user, identified as @kaegie, said.

To this, Goyal said he saw the order count at more than 2 million just a few minutes before midnight. “Should verify by placing an order today,” the CEO joked further.

If Goyal’s numbers are to be believed, the company recorded over 2 million orders on June 20, that’s nearly 1,400 orders processed every minute for that day. 

This is not the daily average order count of Zomato, as that would require additional data for an extended period of time.

Zomato's total orders in FY23

According to Zomato, it delivered 647 million orders across 800 cities in India in the financial year 2022-2023 (FY23). This would mean over 1,200 orders delivered every minute.

These orders were delivered to about 58 million customers, valued at Rs 263 billion.

It is to be noted that Zomato gives a 60-second window for the users to cancel their orders after placing them on the platform.

First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

