Whirlpool planning to reduce stake in India unit to about 20% in 2025

Last year, Whirlpool Corp sold a 24 per cent stake in the Indian unit for about $468 million in a bid to reduce debt

Whirlpool
parent company currently has a 51 per cent stake in its India unit | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 9:00 AM IST
Home appliances maker Whirlpool of India said on Thursday its parent Whirlpool Corp intends to reduce its stake in the company to about 20 per cent this year via market sale. 
Whirlpool Corp in its fourth-quarter earnings results said it expects net cash proceeds of $550 million to $600 million from the above-anticipated India transaction and sees the deal closing by mid to late 2025. 
"In 2025, our clear capital allocation priorities along with the anticipated India transaction will maximize shareholder value and further strengthen our balance sheet," Whirlpool Corp said. 
The parent company currently has a 51 per cent stake in its India unit. 
Last year, Whirlpool Corp sold a 24 per cent stake in the Indian unit for about $468 million in a bid to reduce debt. 
Whirlpool of India shares rose 34.6 per cent in 2024, snapping three straight years of fall. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 9:00 AM IST

