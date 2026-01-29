Associate Sponsors

Wipro banks on consulting business for deeper client engagement

Wipro rolls out a consulting-led, AI-powered operating model to deliver end-to-end enterprise transformation and faster ROI from digital and AI initiatives

BS Reporter Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 10:07 PM IST
Wipro said it is launching a new operating model, aiming to harness its consulting business across client interactions at different stages and artificial intelligence to support digital transformation.
 
The new consulting-led, AI-powered operating model brings end-to-end accountability across four core functional areas: people and change; supply chain and operations; finance transformation; and sales, marketing and customer experience.
 
Wipro will use the Wipro Intelligence suite of AI-powered solutions and platforms across the entire client engagement journey — from solutioning to delivery — to ensure AI is integrated across the value chain and delivers return on investment.
 
“By bringing our functional consulting expertise together with business process services, we are providing clients with a persona-based, end-to-end enterprise transformation strategy anchored in a functional context. This holistic strategy-to-execution journey allows clients to realise measurable value faster and generate real impact from AI initiatives,” Amit Kumar, managing partner and global head of consulting, said.
 
Wipro Consulting will work with chief executives to frame their AI strategy and operating model. At the solutioning stage, it will build AI-powered operating model designs, along with process re-engineering and scenario modelling, to ensure solutions are developed for execution. Wipro BPS teams will then deliver AI-enabled intelligent automation, predictive insights and optimisation across business operations.
 
Wipro realigned its global business lines last year to match clients’ evolving business needs and to bank more on emerging technology opportunities such as AI, cloud and digital transformation. As part of the change, Wipro now has four business lines: technology services, business process services, consulting and engineering.

Topics :Artificial intelligenceWiproCompany News

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 10:07 PM IST

