Wipro banks on consulting business for deeper client engagement

Wipro said it is launching a new operating model, aiming to harness its consulting business across client interactions at different stages and artificial intelligence to support digital transformation.

The new consulting-led, AI-powered operating model brings end-to-end accountability across four core functional areas: people and change; supply chain and operations; finance transformation; and sales, marketing and customer experience.

Wipro will use the Wipro Intelligence suite of AI-powered solutions and platforms across the entire client engagement journey — from solutioning to delivery — to ensure AI is integrated across the value chain and delivers return on investment.

“By bringing our functional consulting expertise together with business process services, we are providing clients with a persona-based, end-to-end enterprise transformation strategy anchored in a functional context. This holistic strategy-to-execution journey allows clients to realise measurable value faster and generate real impact from AI initiatives,” Amit Kumar, managing partner and global head of consulting, said.