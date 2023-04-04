Wipro Consumer revenue tops Rs 10,000 cr in FY23 on growth across segments

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting has crossed Rs 10,000 crore in sales in FY23, posting significant growth across geographies, brands, and categories.

Its revenue stood at Rs 8,630 crore in FY22.

Its flagship product, Santoor, has sales of over Rs 2,650 crore and its female toiletries brand Enchanteur has also crossed sales of Rs 1,000 crore in FY23, the company said in its release.

Wipro Consumer Care's lighting business sales crossed Rs 1,000 crore in FY23 as well.

The firm's India business grew 17 per cent, while Malaysia posted a growth of over 20 per cent in personal care and Vietnam crossed $100 million in revenue, with double-digit growth. It saw double-digit growth in other markets too, such as South Africa, Middle East and the Philippines.

The FMCG major has expanded its product offering with the launch of liquid detergents, fabric softeners, dish wash and floor cleaners. It also entered the foods space last financial year with the acquisition of the Nirapara brand of spices and ready-to-cook foods, according to its release.

Vineet Agrawal, CEO, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting said, “This is indeed an exciting moment for us all. This would not have been possible without the contribution of the entire Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting team, both past and present. We have come a long way since 2003, when we were Rs 300 crore to being a global FMCG company growing 33x in the last two decades."

He added, "Our consistent performance is reflective of our entrepreneurship mindset across the organisation, the ability to convert adversity into opportunity, and seamless on-ground operational excellence. I once again take this opportunity to thank all our employees and esteemed stakeholders on this great accomplishment.”

In 2019, the firm started Wipro Consumer Care Ventures, which has made 10 investments in India and Southeast Asia so far.