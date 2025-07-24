Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 06:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Wipro, Saudi's National Grid ink deal to boost operational efficiencies

Wipro, Saudi's National Grid ink deal to boost operational efficiencies

Wipro signs a multi-year agreement with Saudi National Grid SA to implement a smart meter data management system, improving grid stability and operational efficiencies

Wipro

Wipro will also enable National Grid SA to improve its grid planning through intelligent forecasting and reporting. (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Wipro has signed a multi-year deal with Saudi electric company, National Grid SA, to implement a smart meter data management (MDM) system for the transmission network. The deal aims to modernize the company's meter data platform, enhance operational efficiencies, and better manage risks.
 
"We are excited to build a long-standing relationship with National Grid SA and are dedicated to assisting them in navigating the evolving energy landscape,” said Vinay Firake, CEO – Asia Pacific, India, Middle East & Africa (APMEA), at Wipro.
 
Wipro will design, develop, implement, and support the infrastructure and smart applications for the new MDM system. Through continuous monitoring, the system will improve grid stability by providing real-time data on power flow, voltage, and equipment data. 
 
 
Wipro will also enable National Grid SA to improve its grid planning through intelligent forecasting and reporting. The intelligent integrations will support proactive maintenance, faster fault identification, and enhance visibility of energy usage patterns. This will allow National Grid SA to optimize its power dispatch, reduce operational costs, and minimize outages.

More From This Section

WazirX

WazirX parent to launch revote on amended scheme starting July 30

Anil Ambani

ED raids Anil Ambani group: Over 35 premises, 50 firms, 25 people searched

NTPC

NTPC gets shareholder approval to raise ₹18,000 cr via NCDs in tranches

ab cotspin india ltd.

Textile firm AB Cotspin plans ₹1.5k cr investment to expand mfg capacity

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Lotte India eyes ₹3,000 crore revenue by 2027 after Havmor merger

Topics : Wipro energy sector Power grids

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDr Reddys Laboratories Q1 ResultBrigade Hotel Ventures IPOParliament Monsoon Session LIVESavy Infra IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon