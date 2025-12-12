Home / Companies / News / Wipro, Microsoft strike three-year deal to build industry-specific AI tools

Under the partnership, Wipro and Microsoft will jointly develop AI solutions for sectors such as financial services, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, life sciences and airports

Wipro
Wipro said said it will accelerate AI infusion across its business using its Wipro Intelligence suite, including in its Client Zero programmes.(Photo: Reuters)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 9:41 PM IST
IT services provider Wipro on Friday said it has signed a three-year deal with technology giant Microsoft to develop industry-focused artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for enterprises and accelerate AI adoption.
 
The partnership will combine Wipro’s consulting and engineering capabilities with Microsoft technologies such as Azure, Microsoft 365 Copilot, GitHub Copilot and Azure AI Foundry, the company said in a statement.
 

Which sectors will the Wipro-Microsoft AI solutions focus on?

As part of the plan, both firms will develop solutions for sectors including financial services, retail, manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, and airports. They will also apply three of Wipro’s industry platforms — NetOxygen, Wealth AI and Falcon Supply Chain — to drive sector-specific improvements, the statement added.
 

How will Wipro deploy AI across its own operations?

The Bengaluru-based IT firm also said it will accelerate AI infusion across its business using its Wipro Intelligence suite, including in its Client Zero programmes.
 
“AI has emerged as the driving force behind every opportunity we win, and this partnership will augment the way we work and deliver value to our customers,” said Nagendra Bandaru, president, technology services, Wipro. 

What is the wider context of Microsoft’s AI push in India?

The announcement comes a day after Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella announced a deal with Wipro, Cognizant, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to deploy over 50,000 licences of Copilot, Microsoft’s AI assistant.
 
The deal is part of Microsoft’s broader efforts to expand its AI presence in India, which will be fuelled by a recently announced $17.5 billion plan to build cloud and AI infrastructure in the country.

How will Copilot deployment and skilling support Wipro’s AI strategy?

On the partnership, Wipro said: “The deployment of over 50,000 Microsoft Copilot licences represents a strategic investment to complement Wipro’s AI journey. Additionally, more than 25,000 Wipro employees are being upskilled in Microsoft Cloud and GitHub technologies through focused training and certifications, creating an agile and AI-fluent workforce.”

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 9:32 PM IST

