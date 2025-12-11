Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Microsoft announces AI deals with TCS, Infosys, Wipro and Cognizant

Microsoft announces AI deals with TCS, Infosys, Wipro and Cognizant

Microsoft deepens its India AI push as Cognizant, Infosys, TCS and Wipro commit to deploying over 50,000 Copilot licences each, signalling a rapid scale-up of agentic AI adoption across enterprises

Satya Nadella at Microsoft Build 2024

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tech giant Microsoft's Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella on Thursday announced partnerships with Cognizant, Infosys, TCS and Wipro to accelerate the adoption of agentic artificial intelligence AI across Indian enterprises. Under the deal, each firm will deploy over 50,000 licences of Copilot, Microsoft's AI assistant. 
 
The announcement comes a day after Microsoft announced a $17.5 billion investment plan for cloud and AI infrastructure in India, spread over 2026 and 2029.
 
“Cognizant, Infosys, TCS, and Wipro aren’t just embracing AI—they’re setting the global pace. These global enterprises are moving beyond experimentation to full-scale deployment, embedding Microsoft Copilot into the fabric of everyday work," said Puneet Chandok, president at Microsoft India & South Asia.
 

More From This Section

healthcare, doctor

Huge healthcare collaboration potential between India-US: Dr Naresh Trehan

artificial intelligence, AI, Data center

$70 bn and rising: Amazon's $35 billion bet lifts India's AI tidepremium

telecom, TRAI

Trai recommends backhaul spectrum charge at 0.1% of AGR; costs may halve

digital consent, online content, spam, TRAI

Trai-RBI launch pilot to let users manage legacy promo consents; curb spam

Liquefied Natural Gas, LNG, OIL SECTOR

India gas consumption falls 7.5% in Jan-Oct amid monsoons, cheaper fuels

Topics : Microsoft Copilot Microsoft Microsoft India TCS Cognizant Wipro Infosys BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayCorona Remedies IPO AllotmentWakefit Innovations IPO Allotment Digital Ad FraudGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon