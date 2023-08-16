Home / Companies / News / Wipro partners with IIT Delhi to launch generative AI centre of excellence

Wipro partners with IIT Delhi to launch generative AI centre of excellence

Wipro CoE teams will jointly work on building innovative solutions using AI, Machine Learning (ML), and other technologies, the company said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 6:42 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

IT major Wipro on Wednesday said it has launched a centre of excellence on generative artificial intelligence in partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

Set up on the premises of the Yardi School of Artificial Intelligence at IIT Delhi, the Centre Of Excellence (CoE) will support applied research in generative AI, according to a statement.

Wipro's Chief Technology Officer Subha Tatavarti said the collaboration will enhance their research and development capabilities in emerging areas like generative AI and connect them with a talent pool "for building advanced solutions to address existing and emerging business problems".

Wipro CoE teams will jointly work on building innovative solutions using AI, Machine Learning (ML), and other technologies, the company said.

Head of the Yardi School of AI at IIT Delhi Professor Mausam said that through the CoE, "our students will gain valuable insight into problems relevant to the industry and learn about their technical know-how".

In July, Wipro announced a USD 1 billion-spending plan over the next three years to advance its AI, data and analytics capabilities and foundation, research and development and platforms, enhance FullStride Cloud, and build new consulting capabilities to help clients adapt to change and unlock new value through AI.

Also Read

Certification in Web 3.0, Social Media and Metaverse program at IIT Delhi

Wipro Q4 preview: Soft quarter likely; share buyback, Q1FY24 guidance eyed

IIT-Madras is set to begin registration for JAM 2023 exam on September 5

Generative AI deals expected in 2 quarters; will not be mega wins: TCS CEO

Wipro Q1FY24 result analysis: How brokerages have interpreted the numbers

Amara Raja Batteries to expand into two-wheeler market to power growth

Adani Power has shares worth $1 bn change hands in attempt to recover

Hatsun Agro inaugurates 200th outlet under IBACO brand in Hyderabad

Padmaja Reddy's Keertana expects loans to grow to Rs 3,000 cr by Mar '25

Zoom walks back on new terms of service after backlash over user data

Topics :Wiproartifical intelligenceTechnologyIIT DelhiIIT

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 6:41 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: Officials

M&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57

Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customers

Apple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmen

India's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data

Next Story