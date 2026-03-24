'Moving beyond 10-minute race': Zepto launches Pay Later facility

Quick commerce platform Zepto on Tuesday introduced a suite of new in-app features, including a 'Pay Later' facility and real-time images of fresh produce, as it shifts its strategic focus from delivery speed to "behaviour-led commerce." The company stated that the quick commerce sector is moving beyond the "race to the fastest 10 minutes" to focus on reducing everyday shopping friction and serving customers more intelligently.

The newly rolled-out 'Pay Later' feature offers a 15-day, interest-free repayment cycle embedded directly within the app. Designed for high-frequency, low-value orders, the facility allows for a one-tap checkout without One-Time Passwords (OTPs) or third-party redirects.

According to the product interface shared by the company, the service provides instant credit of up to ₹10,000. "Meet Zepto Pay Later, a BNPL experience built completely inside the Zepto app. Shopping is now going to be smoother than ever. It's already live for a small percentage, and we plan to scale this up to the entire user base very soon," Zepto Co-Founder Kaivalya Vohra said in a post on LinkedIn. Furthermore, the company has introduced Real Lens providing users with daily-updated, timestamped photographs of fresh produce from their nearest store, allowing them to toggle between standard catalogue pictures and actual images.