Zomato adds restaurant partner support feature for hiring and registrations

Foodtech giant Zomato has launched a ‘Restaurant Services Hub’ to assist its restaurant partners with various operational needs, as reported by The Financial Express. This new platform, available via Zomato’s restaurant partner app or dining app, provides services such as hiring, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) registrations, taxation, and trademarking.

The company states that during a six-month pilot phase, it has supported over 3,200 restaurant partners. Among the participating restaurants are Havmor, Dastaan-e-Dawat, Berry on Top, Nutri Bar, and Cheelizza, the business-daily said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

For hiring services, Zomato has reportedly teamed up with vendors including Apna, WorkIndia, Shiftz, Rozgaar, and Kaam.com, with service costs ranging from Rs 299 to Rs 5,250. FSSAI registrations, trademark protection, and GST registrations are offered through collaborations with vendors like SRV Taxcon, GoAuditz, and Plans4U.

The company aims to enhance the platform by adding services such as point-of-sale integrations and hygiene audits in the future.

“The restaurant services hub platform is only a step towards our vision of creating a full-stack solution for any restaurant owner looking to set up shop or scale their existing business,” stated Rakesh Ranjan, Zomato Food Delivery CEO.

This launch follows Swiggy’s recent introduction of a recruitment support initiative for its restaurant partners, indicating growing competition in offering value-added services in the food delivery sector.

Zomato expands service offerings

This initiative is part of Zomato’s broader strategy to diversify its services. Recently, Zomato has introduced features like a large order fleet, last-mile deliveries for office workers, and priority deliveries in a pilot phase, the newspaper added. Additionally, Zomato has launched ‘Zomato Everyday’, a new home-cooked meal delivery service currently available in most parts of Gurugram, with plans to expand to Mumbai and Bengaluru.

More From This Section

Furthermore, Zomato is also in negotiations with Paytm to acquire its events and movie ticketing business, Paytm Insider, for an estimated Rs 1,500 crore. If finalised, this acquisition could significantly enhance Zomato's presence in the events and movie ticketing market.

Zomato introduces daily order tracking

Earlier last week, Zomato introduced a new feature allowing users to track the total number of daily orders placed on the platform after placing their orders. CEO Deepinder Goyal announced on social media platform X that over 250,000 orders had been placed by 11 am on the feature’s launch day.

In the financial year 2022-2023 (FY23), Zomato delivered 647 million orders across 800 cities in India, equating to over 1,200 orders per minute. These deliveries reached about 58 million customers, with a total order value of Rs 263 billion. Zomato also offers a 60-second window for users to cancel their orders after placement.