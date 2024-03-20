Zomato axes 'veg delivery fleet' day after launch amid backlash: Explained

"While we are going to continue to have a fleet for vegetarians, we have decided to remove the on-ground segregation of this fleet on the ground using the colour green. All our riders — both our regular fleet, and our fleet for vegetarians, will wear the colour red," Goyal said in a follow-up post on the social media platform 'X'.

The development followed after a massive social media outcry over concerns about "discrimination" against the regular fleet, which would have been delivering meals prepared by restaurants that are not exclusively vegetarian.





Goyal's earlier announcement revealed that the company plans regular fleet delivery persons to wear red uniforms, while the deliveries carrying orders from exclusive vegetarian restaurants would wear green uniforms.

"We are launching a 'pure veg mode' along with a 'pure veg fleet' on Zomato, for customers who have a 100 per cent vegetarian dietary preference," he said on Tuesday.

"This means a non-veg meal, or even a veg meal served by a non-veg restaurant will never go inside the green delivery box meant for our pure veg fleet," he added.