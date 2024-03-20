Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

'All riders wear red': Zomato drops green colour from pure veg fleet

Within a day of announcing its new 'pure veg fleet', Zomato received media backlash with customers raising concerns over driver safety and misidentification of delivery partners in red uniforms

Photo: X@deepigoyal

Photo: X@deepigoyal

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 9:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has announced the removal of on-ground segregation for the pure veg fleet, which was initially distinguished by the colour green. Instead, all Zomato delivery partners, including those catering to vegetarian orders, will now don the uniform colour red. This move aims to prevent any misidentification of delivery partners and mitigate potential issues with landlords or residential welfare associations (RWAs) during special occasions.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Goyal announced these revisions to its policy just a day after introducing its pure veg fleet. He stated that the adjustments came after concerns were raised by customers and stakeholders, who worried Zomato delivery partners in red uniforms may not be allowed to enter strict societies or face discrimination for carrying non-vegetarian food.

"While we are going to continue to have a fleet for vegetarians, we have decided to remove the on-ground segregation of this fleet on the ground using the colour green. All our riders — both our regular fleet and our fleet for vegetarians, will wear the colour red," Goyal said.

Goyal emphasised the paramount importance of rider safety and customer satisfaction in driving these modifications and acknowledging the unintended consequences of the previous rollout.

"Vegetarian orders will not be identifiable on the ground... This will ensure that our red uniform delivery partners are not incorrectly associated with non-veg food, and blocked by any RWAs or societies during any special days… our riders' physical safety is of paramount importance to us," he added.

Zomato introduced its "Pure Veg Mode" service on Tuesday to cater to customers with vegetarian dietary preferences. This initiative aimed to address the specific needs and preferences of India's substantial vegetarian population.

Initially, the introduction of specialised fleets, including the pure veg fleet, was part of Zomato's efforts to enhance customer experience. However, the company faced backlash online, prompting Goyal to reassess the implementation of the "Pure Veg Mode" service.

"We now realise that even some of our customers could get into trouble with their landlords, and that would not be a nice thing if that happened because of us," Goyal said.

Responding to backlash, on Tuesday night, Goyal clarified that the pure veg fleet "doesn't serve or alienate any religious, or political preference."

Goyal explained that the segregation of fleets was primarily driven by practical considerations, such as preventing food spillage and maintaining the integrity of orders.

He added that the delivery platform plans to create more specialised fleets, such as a "cake fleet" that would come with "hydraulic balancers that prevent your cake from getting smudged during delivery."

Moving forward, the pure veg fleet will continue to utilise green delivery boxes, ensuring the exclusive delivery of orders from pure vegetarian restaurants. Delivery personnel for the veg fleet will not handle non-vegetarian food, however, they will continue to wear the red Zomato uniform.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Softening of tomato prices brings down cost of veg, non-veg thalis in Sept

Zomato launches 'pure veg mode' to woo vegetarian customers: All details

Erratic rainfall, festive demand raised cost of veg thali 10% in November

'Nothing but a Hindu code for all': Owaisi slams Uniform Civil Code

'Not against Uniform Civil Code': Congress on UCC in Uttarakhand Assembly

Will roll back 'Pure Veg mode' in case of negative result: Zomato CEO

IFCI board okays to raise Rs 500 cr from govt via issuance of equity shares

Need more clarity on what defines an Indian audit firm: GT Bharat CEO

HDFC Bank raises Rs 2,910 cr via infrastructure bonds for funding projects

Jio Financial Services invests Rs 40 crore capital in leasing arm JLSL

Topics : Zomato Vegetarian non vegetarian Indians Food delivery online food delivery BS Web Reports Deepinder Goyal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 9:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEIPL 2024 Opening CeremonyHoli 2024World Most Polluted CapitalIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon