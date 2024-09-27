Zomato co-founder Akriti Chopra resigns to pursue other interests

Online food ordering and delivery platform Zomato on Friday said its co-founder and Chief People Officer Akriti Chopra has resigned to pursue other interests.

Designated as senior management personnel, Chopra has tendered her resignation, with effect from September 27, 2024, Zomato said in a regulatory filing.

She has been with the company for 13 years and played a key role in setting up and scaling Zomato's legal and finance teams in her previous role as CFO.

Before joining Zomato, she worked with PwC for three years in the tax and regulatory practice.