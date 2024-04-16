Zomato launches all-electric 'large order fleet' catering to parties

Zomato, on Tuesday, unveiled a new service, the "large order fleet," to efficiently manage sizable orders for gatherings, parties, and events. Deepinder Goyal, the company's CEO, shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting that this fleet comprises entirely of electric vehicles.

Goyal emphasised that this new fleet is specifically crafted for gatherings accommodating up to 50 individuals, addressing a gap in their service offerings. "These new vehicles should solve most of the problems our customers face while placing large orders on Zomato," he said on the microblogging platform.

Explaining the rationale behind this development, Goyal said that Zomato previously managed large orders through multiple delivery agents, resulting in subpar customer experiences. "These new vehicles should solve most of the problems our customers face while placing large orders on Zomato," he said.

However, the founder of the food-delivery behemoth also informed that the new feature was still evolving and is a "work in progress". He added that Zomato is in the process of adding more features, such as cooling compartments and hot boxes with temperature control.

Notably, this announcement follows a recent incident where Zomato faced backlash on social media for introducing a "pure veg fleet" dedicated to delivering orders from vegetarian-only restaurants. Responding swiftly to criticism and concerns, the company promptly retracted its plans for distinct green uniforms and boxes within 24 hours of the initial announcement.

"While we are going to continue to have a fleet for vegetarians, we have decided to remove the on-ground segregation of this fleet on the ground using the colour green. All our riders -- both our regular fleet, and our fleet for vegetarians, will wear the colour red," Goyal had said in an update post on X.

Earlier in January, with the new year rolling in, Zomato had increased its mandatory platform fee, charged from users, from Rs 3 to Rs 4 in its key markets.

The new fee came at a time when the company has witnessed an unprecedented surge in order volumes on New Year's Eve. Zomato achieved a record-breaking number of orders on its app on the occasion, reaching an all-time high.

Meanwhile, the company's stocks zoomed past the 190 mark and hovered very close to Rs 200 per share amid expectations of a surge in overall revenue of Rs 3,170 crore in the March 2024 quarter (Q4FY24).

The company continues to have a competitive advantage in delivery compared to quick service restaurants (QSR) platforms due to the presence of a higher number of restaurants and cuisine, according to analysts.