Zydus agrees to pay $120 million to settle US patent dispute with Astellas

India's Zydus Lifesciences and its US unit will pay $120 million ​to Astellas Pharma as part of ​a deal to settle a patent ‌dispute over the Japanese drugmaker's bladder disorder drug Mirabegron, the Indian firm said on Thursday.

Zydus and its unit will also pay a pre-paid per-unit licensing fee on sales of its generic Mirabegron in the US from the date of the agreement until September 2027, ‌the company said.

The deal will enable the company to continue marketing its generic Mirabegron in the United States, Zydus said, adding that other terms and conditions of the agreement are confidential.