Flipkart eyes food delivery entry, plans Bengaluru pilot launch by June

Flipkart may soon expand beyond e-commerce and quick commerce into online food delivery, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The Walmart-owned company is considering a pilot launch in Bengaluru between May and June this year. A wider rollout could follow by late 2026 or early next year if the initial phase performs well.

This is not the first time Flipkart has explored the category. Around two years ago, it had looked at entering food delivery through the government-supported Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), similar to earlier plans by companies such as Ola and Paytm. However, those efforts did not move beyond early discussions.

Market size and competitive landscape India’s online food delivery market is currently valued at about $9 billion and is expected to grow rapidly to nearly $25 billion by FY30, according to estimates by brokerage firm Jefferies. The sector is largely controlled by Zomato and Swiggy, which together hold the bulk of market share. At the same time, new models are emerging. Rapido has launched its Ownly platform, while several smaller players are operating through ONDC to capture niche demand. ALSO READ: Swiggy enables grocery, food delivery via ChatGPT, other AI tools The news report quoted a source as saying that Flipkart is evaluating whether to create a standalone food delivery app or build a buyer-side service linked to ONDC. Both options remain under consideration, and the firm has reportedly begun hiring people for the project.

Rising competition and changing trends Competition in the sector has intensified in recent months, particularly with the rise of quick, cafe-style food delivery formats promising orders within minutes. Even as overall growth has moderated, leading platforms reported improving demand in the October-December quarter. Zomato’s gross order value rose over 21 per cent year-on-year during the period, while Swiggy reported a similar increase of around 20 per cent, the news report said. Quick commerce push and IPO backdrop Flipkart’s potential entry into food delivery comes alongside its growing investments in quick commerce. Its “Minutes” service already operates more than 800 dark stores, and the company plans to significantly expand this network in the coming months.

The company is also preparing for a public listing, and strengthening new consumer services could support its broader growth strategy. Rapido’s Ownly and past exits Rapido has expanded its Ownly food delivery platform across Bengaluru after a six-month pilot. The service follows a zero-commission model, charging restaurants no listing or onboarding fees. Customers currently pay a flat delivery fee of ₹30 per order. Developed in partnership with the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), Ownly aims to address concerns raised by restaurants, including high commissions, heavy discounting and limited access to customer data on large platforms.