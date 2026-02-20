Indian operators well placed as early adopters of AI in networks: Ekudden

India is at the forefront of AI adoption in telecom networks with operators in a strong position compared to the rest of the world, says Erik Ekudden , senior vice president and chief technology officer, Ericsson. In an interview with Business Standard’s Gulveen Aulakh in New Delhi, he said India, which is continuing to invest in high performing 5G networks, will benefit by attracting more innovation on top of those networks. Edited excerpts:

The fact that India is at the forefront of 5G, with 5G adoption reaching some 99.6% of all Indian districts already, is very significant. I think 5G is well established as a digital platform — a fabric for India — and that means India is now ready to take the next step to adopt AI widely. Not just AI in data centers, but AI for consumers, businesses, governments, and beyond. From that point of view, India is in a good place. Now, on AI adoption in networks, our customers here — Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea — are already enjoying some of the benefits of AI in the network because we have implemented it in our products. We talk about it as a journey toward autonomous networks. These networks benefit in terms of better performance, improved energy efficiency, enhanced user experience, and better customer care through AI in the network. I think the Indian operators are in a strong position compared to the rest of the world, as early adopters of AI in networks.