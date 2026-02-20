Indian operators well placed as early adopters of AI in networks: Ekudden

How do you see large data centre investments coming to India impacting fiber or network opportunities?
There is no doubt that increased data center investments will generate more traffic across networks. Large-scale data center build-outs will drive demand for both mobile technologies, such as 5G, and fixed infrastructure, including fiber and backbone networks. However, the most important trend to watch is how AI workloads evolve. In the initial phase, most AI capability is concentrated in centralised data centers, primarily focused on model training and early-stage inference. But as the industry matures, we expect more inference workloads to move closer to the edge — into telecom networks, enterprise environments, stadiums, campuses, and even onto end-user devices such as smartphones, laptops, and AI-enabled wearables. In other words, the shift will be from a training-optimised architecture to a more inference-optimised, distributed infrastructure. This transition will increase the need for what we describe as an ‘intelligent fabric’ — networks capable of efficiently connecting distributed compute resources, supporting low latency, high performance, and advanced connectivity across the ecosystem. For India, this presents a significant opportunity over the next three, five, and even 10 years. The country is currently seeing strong momentum in centralised data center build-outs, but the longer-term value creation will increasingly come from distributed, edge-enabled infrastructure built on advanced connectivity.