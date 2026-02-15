BPCL unfazed by geopolitics, to buy crude on techno-commercial merit: CMD

State-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) will source crude oil purely on ‘techno-commercial’ considerations amid evolving geopolitical dynamics, Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Khanna told Shubhangi Mathur in an in-person interaction. He said the company is in discussions with Saudi Arabia and other global players regarding potential investment in its Andhra Pradesh refinery project. The greenfield refinery will enable BPCL to supply additional fuel to the domestic market, though it is unlikely to majorly boost exports. Edited excerpts:

We constantly explore new geographies for crude sourcing. We consider only two aspects — techno-commercial viability and availability of crude at a given time. Last year, we imported crude from Argentina for the first time. This year, we have again signed a one-year contract with Brazil, and if it creates value, we will continue purchases. If a particular crude makes business sense for us, we equip our units to process that crude.